The Washington Commanders (4-12) take a seven-game losing streak into their contest with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the contest.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led four times, have been losing 10 times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have been winning nine times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter 10 times and outscored their opponent six times in 16 games this season.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied three times.

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in seven games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In 16 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 12 times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in 11 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 16 games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half seven times (0-7 in those games) and have won the second half nine times (4-5).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (7-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

