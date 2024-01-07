When the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Cole Turner find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Commanders vs Cowboys Anytime TD Bets

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's 11 receptions (on 15 targets) have led to 120 yards receiving (15 per game).

Turner does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 29 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 2 0

