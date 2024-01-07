Adrian Kempe is among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Sunday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Dylan Strome is a leading scorer for Washington with 23 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added nine assists in 37 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Jan. 5 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

John Carlson's two goals and 19 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Jan. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Devils Jan. 3 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Kempe is Los Angeles' top contributor with 35 points. He has 14 goals and 21 assists this season.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 1 2 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Anze Kopitar has picked up 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

