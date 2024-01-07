Capitals vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on the road on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-155)
|Capitals (+130)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 25 games this season, and won nine (36.0%).
- Washington has a record of 7-7 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 16 of 37 games this season.
Capitals vs Kings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|118 (19th)
|Goals
|87 (31st)
|83 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (10th)
|22 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (29th)
|14 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (12th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Washington went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Five of Washington's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (87 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Capitals have allowed 3.0 goals per game, 110 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.