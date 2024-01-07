The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Check out the Kings-Capitals game on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Kings Additional Info

Capitals vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings Capitals 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game), 10th in the league.

The Capitals' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 21 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 37 8 17 25 21 13 0% Dylan Strome 37 14 9 23 14 18 51.1% John Carlson 37 2 19 21 49 23 - Tom Wilson 37 11 8 19 29 27 28.6% Aliaksei Protas 36 3 15 18 17 21 32.8%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 83 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Kings' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players