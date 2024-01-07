How to Watch the Capitals vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Kings-Capitals game on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Capitals Prediction
|Kings vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|Capitals
|2-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game), 10th in the league.
- The Capitals' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 21 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|37
|8
|17
|25
|21
|13
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|37
|14
|9
|23
|14
|18
|51.1%
|John Carlson
|37
|2
|19
|21
|49
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|37
|11
|8
|19
|29
|27
|28.6%
|Aliaksei Protas
|36
|3
|15
|18
|17
|21
|32.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 83 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Kings' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|35
|14
|21
|35
|9
|13
|25%
|Anze Kopitar
|35
|14
|21
|35
|11
|13
|58%
|Kevin Fiala
|35
|8
|23
|31
|27
|17
|26.1%
|Quinton Byfield
|35
|10
|17
|27
|6
|19
|32.3%
|Trevor Moore
|35
|17
|9
|26
|12
|14
|30.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.