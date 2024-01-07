Capitals vs. Kings Injury Report Today - January 7
Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (18-13-6), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Capitals ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rasmus Sandin
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
|Pheonix Copley
|G
|Out For Season
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
- Washington's total of 110 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 10th-best in the league.
- Their -23 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles ranks 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (+35) makes the team second-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.