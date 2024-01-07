CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature CAA teams. That includes the Towson Tigers versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Stony Brook Seawolves
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at Elon Phoenix
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Campbell Camels at Monmouth Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Hampton Pirates at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|Northeastern Huskies at Drexel Dragons
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|-
|William & Mary Tribe at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|William & Mary Tribe at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.