See how every CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Drexel

  • Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
  • Last Game: W 77-55 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

2. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 126th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: W 76-71 vs Delaware

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northeastern
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
  • Last Game: W 93-87 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: Elon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 153rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
  • Last Game: L 76-71 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Campbell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Towson

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 154th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: W 67-64 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

6. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-7
  • Overall Rank: 159th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
  • Last Game: L 67-64 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: Monmouth
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 173rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: W 51-43 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northeastern
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Overall Rank: 229th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: L 62-53 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 236th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
  • Last Game: L 93-87 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Towson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
  • Last Game: W 77-59 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

11. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
  • Last Game: L 77-55 vs Drexel

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hampton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 319th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
  • Last Game: W 80-69 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

13. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Overall Rank: 337th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
  • Last Game: L 77-59 vs Elon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Drexel
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Hampton

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 355th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
  • Last Game: L 80-69 vs Campbell

Next Game

  • Opponent: William & Mary
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

