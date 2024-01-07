Brian Robinson Jr. will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 708 yards on 169 attempts (50.6 ypg), and Robinson has gotten into the box five times. Robinson also averages 25.6 receiving yards per contest, catching 33 balls for 358 yards. Through the passing game, he's also scored three TDs.

Robinson vs. the Cowboys

Robinson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 53 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

14 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Dallas this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Cowboys this season.

The 116.3 rushing yards the Cowboys allow per outing makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have conceded 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 16th in the NFL.

Commanders Player Previews

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the rushing yards over in eight of 14 opportunities (57.1%).

The Commanders pass on 64.0% of their plays and run on 36.0%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 342 rushes this season. He's taken 169 of those carries (49.4%).

Robinson has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 21.6% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (46.3% of his team's 54 red zone rushes).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Robinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (eight of 14).

Robinson has been targeted on 40 of his team's 608 passing attempts this season (6.6% target share).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 9.0 yards per target (30th in NFL).

Robinson has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Robinson has been targeted four times in the red zone (6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD

