The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Beck Malenstyn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

Malenstyn has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

Malenstyn averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:27 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 2-1 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

