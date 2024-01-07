In the Week 18 contest between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Antonio Gibson find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibson has racked up 257 rushing yards (17.1 per game) on 63 attempts with one touchdown.

Gibson also has 45 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and two TDs.

Gibson has one rushing TD in 15 games.

He has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 21 0 3 16 0 Week 13 Dolphins 10 35 0 4 37 0 Week 15 @Rams 4 15 0 5 20 0 Week 16 @Jets 9 30 1 1 2 0 Week 17 49ers 4 19 0 2 17 0

