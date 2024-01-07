Should you bet on Aliaksei Protas to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

  • Protas has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (one shot).
  • Protas has no points on the power play.
  • Protas averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.