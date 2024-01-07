For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Alexander Ovechkin a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 6.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 83 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 2 0 2 21:15 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:06 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

