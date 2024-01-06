Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the New York Knicks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Saturday's over/under for Tyus Jones is 12.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 12.6.

He has pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (2.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Jones has hit 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +130) 0.5 (Over: -233)

Deni Avdija's 11.5-point scoring average is 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

His 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Randle has put up 23.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 9.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point prop bet set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

