The Washington Wizards (6-28) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (20-15) on January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MSG

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 5-14 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Wizards' 115.4 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Knicks allow.

Washington has put together a 5-17 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average 116.6 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (114.7). Defensively they give up 126.6 per game, 0.7 more than on the road (125.9).

In 2023-24 Washington is conceding 0.7 more points per game at home (126.6) than away (125.9).

The Wizards average 2.9 more assists per game at home (29) than away (26.1).

Wizards Injuries