Wizards vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (20-15) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-28) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|238.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
- The average total for Washington's games this season has been 241.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington has gone 16-18-0 ATS this year.
- The Wizards have come away with five wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info
Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|10
|28.6%
|115.6
|231
|112.7
|238.9
|225.8
|Wizards
|20
|58.8%
|115.4
|231
|126.2
|238.9
|240
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Wizards' last 10 games have hit the over.
- This season, Washington is 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).
- The Wizards' 115.4 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall.
Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|16-18
|6-9
|20-14
|Knicks
|19-16
|3-1
|18-17
Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Knicks
|115.4
|115.6
|13
|12
|13-9
|5-0
|5-17
|5-0
|126.2
|112.7
|30
|12
|5-2
|15-6
|3-4
|16-5
