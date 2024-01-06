The New York Knicks (20-15) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-28) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -9.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
  • The average total for Washington's games this season has been 241.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Washington has gone 16-18-0 ATS this year.
  • The Wizards have come away with five wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 10 28.6% 115.6 231 112.7 238.9 225.8
Wizards 20 58.8% 115.4 231 126.2 238.9 240

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of the Wizards' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • This season, Washington is 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).
  • The Wizards' 115.4 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.7 points, Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Wizards and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 16-18 6-9 20-14
Knicks 19-16 3-1 18-17

Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights

Wizards Knicks
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
13-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-0
5-17
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-0
126.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-6
3-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-5

