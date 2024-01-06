Wizards vs. Knicks January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The New York Knicks (16-12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, battle the Washington Wizards (5-23). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, MSG
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Tyus Jones puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Jordan Poole averages 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Deni Avdija averages 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 boards.
- Daniel Gafford averages 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is putting up 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Knicks are getting 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.0% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Knicks are getting 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Knicks
|117.0
|Points Avg.
|114.6
|126.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
