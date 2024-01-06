Saturday's CAA schedule includes the William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA) versus the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA), at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Lowe: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 117th 77.6 Points Scored 70.5 281st 253rd 73.8 Points Allowed 63.6 33rd 218th 35.9 Rebounds 41.5 27th 288th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd 24th 9.8 3pt Made 5.5 327th 164th 13.8 Assists 11.8 293rd 70th 10.4 Turnovers 11.9 196th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.