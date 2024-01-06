2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary March Madness Resume | January 8
What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|347
William & Mary's best wins
Against the Elon Phoenix on January 4, William & Mary notched its signature win of the season, which was a 77-70 home victory. In the victory against Elon, Sean Houpt tallied a team-leading 17 points. Gabe Dorsey contributed 14 points.
Next best wins
- 84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 6
- 75-56 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on November 9
- 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-5
- According to the RPI, William & Mary has four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, William & Mary gets to face the 22nd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Tribe's upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.
- Of William & Mary's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV Channel: FloHoops
