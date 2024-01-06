The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drexel vs. William & Mary matchup.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

FloHoops

William & Mary vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drexel Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Drexel (-7.5) 139.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drexel (-6.5) 139.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Drexel Betting Trends

William & Mary has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tribe have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Drexel has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Dragons games have gone over the point total six out of 15 times this season.

