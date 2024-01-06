The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39%).
  • William & Mary is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 280th.
  • The Tribe's 76.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.
  • William & Mary has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, William & Mary averages 85.8 points per game. Away, it scores 69.2.
  • At home, the Tribe allow 60.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 84.5.
  • William & Mary makes more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.1%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy L 77-65 Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon W 77-70 Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Stony Brook - Kaplan Arena

