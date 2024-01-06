How to Watch William & Mary vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Towson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Delaware vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Campbell vs Hampton (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39%).
- William & Mary is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 280th.
- The Tribe's 76.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.
- William & Mary has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- At home, William & Mary averages 85.8 points per game. Away, it scores 69.2.
- At home, the Tribe allow 60.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 84.5.
- William & Mary makes more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.1%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|L 77-65
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|W 77-70
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Stony Brook
|-
|Kaplan Arena
