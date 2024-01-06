The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39%).

William & Mary is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 280th.

The Tribe's 76.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.

William & Mary has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home, William & Mary averages 85.8 points per game. Away, it scores 69.2.

At home, the Tribe allow 60.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 84.5.

William & Mary makes more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule