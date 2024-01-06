Saturday's contest that pits the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) versus the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

William & Mary vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 75, William & Mary 69

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-6.7)

Drexel (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

William & Mary is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Drexel's 8-5-0 ATS record. The Tribe have gone over the point total in eight games, while Dragons games have gone over four times. Over the past 10 games, William & Mary is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Drexel has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per contest (249th in college basketball).

William & Mary records 35.9 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

William & Mary hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (8.1). It is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (158th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.0%.

The Tribe rank 62nd in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 319th in college basketball defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

William & Mary has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (349th in college basketball).

