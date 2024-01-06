The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

VMI vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Cameron Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -5.5 139.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has played six games this season that have had more than 139.5 combined points scored.

VMI's games this year have had a 143.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

VMI's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Mercer's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than VMI's .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

VMI vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 6 54.5% 69.9 140.5 70.9 143.9 137.9 VMI 6 54.5% 70.6 140.5 73.0 143.9 146.9

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Bears had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last season in SoCon action.

The Keydets average only 0.3 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Bears give up (70.9).

VMI is 2-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 70.9 points.

VMI vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 5-6-0 0-1 7-4-0 VMI 4-7-0 4-4 4-7-0

VMI vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits

Mercer VMI 5-2 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 0-7 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

