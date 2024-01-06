The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercer vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Mercer Betting Trends

VMI has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

When playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season, the Keydets have an ATS record of 4-4.

Mercer has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Bears games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

