How to Watch VMI vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when taking on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bears have allowed to their opponents.
- VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 150th.
- The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, VMI is 3-4.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it averages 61.4.
- In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 8.5 fewer points per game at home (66.6) than away (75.1).
- Beyond the arc, VMI sinks fewer triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (11.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (40.6%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|W 82-65
|Cameron Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Wofford
|L 87-85
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
