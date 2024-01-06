The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when taking on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bears have allowed to their opponents.
  • VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 150th.
  • The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, VMI is 3-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it averages 61.4.
  • In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 8.5 fewer points per game at home (66.6) than away (75.1).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI sinks fewer triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (11.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Longwood L 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington W 82-65 Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford L 87-85 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 Mercer - Cameron Hall
1/11/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/13/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.