Saturday's contest at Cameron Hall has the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) taking on the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Mercer by a score of 72-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

VMI vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 72, VMI 69

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-3.2)

Mercer (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

VMI has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Mercer is 5-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Keydets are 4-7-0 and the Bears are 7-4-0. VMI is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 games, while Mercer has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -33 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (281st in college basketball) and give up 73 per outing (229th in college basketball).

VMI grabs 40.4 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 35.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by five boards per game.

VMI connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (132nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from deep.

The Keydets rank 318th in college basketball by averaging 87 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 177th in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

VMI has committed 15.6 turnovers per game (359th in college basketball action), 5.4 more than the 10.2 it forces on average (316th in college basketball).

