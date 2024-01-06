Virginia vs. NC State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|76th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|65.6
|334th
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|55.5
|2nd
|198th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|330th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|313th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|144th
|14.1
|Assists
|15.5
|81st
|18th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|8.5
|8th
