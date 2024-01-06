The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Hokies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 265th.

The Hokies put up 73.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 73.5 the Seminoles give up.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia Tech performed better at home last season, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.

Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule