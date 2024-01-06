Saturday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) and Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, Virginia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.6)

Florida State (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Florida State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, while Virginia Tech's is 6-7-0. A total of eight out of the Seminoles' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Hokies' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Florida State is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Virginia Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies put up 73.4 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (75th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Virginia Tech pulls down 34.5 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 31.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Virginia Tech hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Virginia Tech forces 11.8 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (133rd in college basketball).

