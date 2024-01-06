The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-2.5) 127.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. NC State Betting Trends

Virginia has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

NC State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

So far this season, six out of the Wolfpack's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 The Cavaliers have experienced the 22nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000.

Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

