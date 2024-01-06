How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
- Virginia is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers rank 280th.
- The Cavaliers' 66.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow.
- Virginia has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.
- At home, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 64.6.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down more triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|W 77-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
