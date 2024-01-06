The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
  • Virginia is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers rank 280th.
  • The Cavaliers' 66.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow.
  • Virginia has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.
  • At home, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 64.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down more triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/27/2023 Morgan State W 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame L 76-54 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville W 77-53 John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/17/2024 Virginia Tech - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.