The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.

Virginia is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers rank 280th.

The Cavaliers' 66.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.

At home, the Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 64.6.

Beyond the arc, Virginia knocked down more triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).

