Saturday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at PNC Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with NC State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: PNC Arena

Virginia vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 68, Virginia 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-1.6)

NC State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

NC State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, while Virginia's is 8-6-0. The Wolfpack have hit the over in seven games, while Cavaliers games have gone over five times. NC State is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game, 330th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.9 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Virginia loses the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 32.7 rebounds per game, 330th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8.

Virginia knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

Virginia wins the turnover battle by 5.4 per game, committing 8.0 (first in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

