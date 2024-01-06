What are Virginia's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 121

Virginia's best wins

Virginia's best victory of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. Virginia registered the 87-81 home win on November 30. Against Missouri, Camryn Taylor led the team by delivering 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 15

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 162/RPI) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on November 8

81-59 over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on November 24

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 253/RPI) on December 21

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, Virginia has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Cavaliers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Virginia is facing the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Cavaliers' 15 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Virginia has 15 games remaining this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

