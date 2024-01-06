2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Virginia's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Virginia ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|121
Virginia's best wins
Virginia's best victory of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. Virginia registered the 87-81 home win on November 30. Against Missouri, Camryn Taylor led the team by delivering 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 15
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 162/RPI) on November 12
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on November 8
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on November 24
- 82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 253/RPI) on December 21
Virginia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- Based on the RPI, Virginia has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Cavaliers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Virginia is facing the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Cavaliers' 15 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.
- Virginia has 15 games remaining this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.
Virginia's next game
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
