Will Virginia be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Virginia's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 NR NR 66

Virginia's best wins

When Virginia took down the Syracuse Orange, the No. 19 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 84-62 on December 2, it was its signature win of the season. Blake Buchanan, in that signature win, recorded a team-best 18 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Reece Beekman also played a part with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

73-70 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 10

59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on November 29

80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 122/RPI) on November 6

56-54 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on November 22

77-47 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on December 5

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Virginia is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Cavaliers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Virginia has been given the 86th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Cavaliers have 15 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of UVA's 15 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

