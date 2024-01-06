VCU vs. George Washington January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) facing the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on USA.
VCU vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: USA
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 17.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 13.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK
VCU vs. George Washington Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|George Washington AVG
|George Washington Rank
|238th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|81.8
|47th
|66th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|183rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|40.6
|45th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|152nd
|14.0
|Assists
|14.0
|152nd
|266th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|14.1
|326th
