Saturday's A-10 slate will see the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) take on the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on USA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. George Washington matchup.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: USA

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline George Washington Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-11.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-11.5) 151.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. George Washington Betting Trends

VCU has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Rams' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

George Washington has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Revolutionaries' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 79th in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 82nd, according to computer rankings.

The Rams' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the beginning of the season (+30000).

With odds of +30000, VCU has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

