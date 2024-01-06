The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are welcoming in the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) for a contest between A-10 foes at Stuart C. Siegel Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 39% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games VCU shoots better than 39% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
  • The Revolutionaries are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 180th.
  • The 74.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Revolutionaries allow.
  • VCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU averaged 73 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.5.
  • At home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb W 87-73 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure L 89-78 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 George Washington - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/9/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
1/13/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.