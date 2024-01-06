The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are welcoming in the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) for a contest between A-10 foes at Stuart C. Siegel Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 39% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.

In games VCU shoots better than 39% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Revolutionaries are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 180th.

The 74.1 points per game the Rams put up are the same as the Revolutionaries allow.

VCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU averaged 73 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.5.

At home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule