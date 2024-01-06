Scott, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Scott, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Scott, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tennessee High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
