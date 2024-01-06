Two hot squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in three in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline FanDuel San Diego State (-10.5) 141.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

San Diego State has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Aztecs games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UNLV has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Rebels' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in the country. It is far higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

San Diego State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.