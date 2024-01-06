How to Watch the Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) host the Richmond Spiders (12-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, victors in three in a row.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders average 20.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Hawks give up (54.8).
- Richmond has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Hawks average are 7.3 more points than the Spiders give up (61.3).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-0 when scoring more than 61.3 points.
- Richmond has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Hawks are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 7% higher than the Spiders allow to opponents (37.2%).
- The Spiders' 47.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Hawks have conceded.
Richmond Leaders
- Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)
- Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)
- Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)
- Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 64-60
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|W 70-66
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|VCU
|W 72-65
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/10/2024
|UMass
|-
|Robins Center
|1/14/2024
|Rhode Island
|-
|Robins Center
