A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) host the Richmond Spiders (12-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, victors in three in a row.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Spiders average 20.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Hawks give up (54.8).

Richmond has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Hawks average are 7.3 more points than the Spiders give up (61.3).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-0 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Richmond has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Hawks are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 7% higher than the Spiders allow to opponents (37.2%).

The Spiders' 47.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Hawks have conceded.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Schedule