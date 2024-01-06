A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) host the Richmond Spiders (12-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Spiders, victors in three in a row.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Spiders average 20.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Hawks give up (54.8).
  • Richmond has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Hawks average are 7.3 more points than the Spiders give up (61.3).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 13-0 when scoring more than 61.3 points.
  • Richmond has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Hawks are making 44.2% of their shots from the field, 7% higher than the Spiders allow to opponents (37.2%).
  • The Spiders' 47.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Hawks have conceded.

Richmond Leaders

  • Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
  • Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)
  • Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)
  • Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)
  • Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Chattanooga W 64-60 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ George Washington W 70-66 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/3/2024 VCU W 72-65 Robins Center
1/6/2024 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/10/2024 UMass - Robins Center
1/14/2024 Rhode Island - Robins Center

