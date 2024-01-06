The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) bring a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10), who have won three straight as well. The Spiders are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is 140.5.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -1.5 140.5

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond has played seven games this season that have gone over 140.5 combined points scored.

Richmond's contests this season have a 140.8-point average over/under, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

Richmond's ATS record is 8-5-0 this season.

Richmond has an 8-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-6-0 mark from Saint Bonaventure.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 7 53.8% 75.5 150.5 65.3 131.1 138.0 Richmond 7 53.8% 75 150.5 65.8 131.1 141.6

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Bonnies were 10-9-0 against the spread last year in A-10 play.

The Spiders' 75 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Richmond is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 7-6-0 5-4 7-6-0 Richmond 8-5-0 2-4 7-6-0

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Richmond 11-4 Home Record 12-4 2-11 Away Record 1-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

