Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chad Venning: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Charles Pride: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yann Farell: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Daryl Banks III: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 148th 76.3 Points Scored 75.5 169th 112th 68.1 Points Allowed 64.5 42nd 289th 33.8 Rebounds 33.5 302nd 361st 5.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th 149th 7.8 3pt Made 8.5 89th 197th 13.3 Assists 14.7 108th 1st 7.7 Turnovers 11 115th

