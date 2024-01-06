For bracketology analysis around Richmond and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 3-0 NR NR 25

Richmond's best wins

When Richmond beat the VCU Rams, the No. 24 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-65 on January 3, it was its best win of the season. Grace Townsend led the way against VCU, delivering 21 points. Next on the team was Rachel Ullstrom with 20 points.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 51/RPI) on January 6

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 65/RPI) on November 25

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 101/RPI) on December 21

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 122/RPI) on December 10

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on December 16

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 7-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Richmond has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Based on the RPI, Richmond has seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Richmond is playing the 101st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Spiders' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen

Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

