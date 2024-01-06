2024 NCAA Bracketology: Richmond Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis around Richmond and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Richmond ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-3
|3-0
|NR
|NR
|25
Richmond's best wins
When Richmond beat the VCU Rams, the No. 24 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-65 on January 3, it was its best win of the season. Grace Townsend led the way against VCU, delivering 21 points. Next on the team was Rachel Ullstrom with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 64-59 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 51/RPI) on January 6
- 74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 65/RPI) on November 25
- 64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 101/RPI) on December 21
- 80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 122/RPI) on December 10
- 99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on December 16
Richmond's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 7-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Richmond has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.
- Based on the RPI, Richmond has seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Richmond is playing the 101st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Spiders' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Richmond's next game
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
