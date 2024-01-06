Saturday's game that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) versus the Richmond Spiders (12-3) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA). Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Spiders head into this contest on the heels of a 72-65 win against VCU on Wednesday.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 66, Richmond 64

Richmond Schedule Analysis

When the Spiders beat the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-66 on November 25, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Spiders are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Hawks have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on November 25

72-65 at home over VCU (No. 73) on January 3

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 113) on December 21

77-43 over Maine (No. 135) on November 24

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 144) on November 26

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game, with a +215 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per outing (118th in college basketball).

At home the Spiders are scoring 83.5 points per game, 16.7 more than they are averaging on the road (66.8).

Richmond is conceding fewer points at home (57.2 per game) than on the road (67.0).

Over their previous 10 games, the Spiders are compiling 74.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.7.

