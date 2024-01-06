Saturday's contest that pits the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Richmond. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 71, Saint Bonaventure 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-1.9)

Richmond (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Richmond's record against the spread this season is 8-5-0, and Saint Bonaventure's is 7-6-0. Both the Spiders and the Bonnies are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Richmond has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Saint Bonaventure has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (68th in college basketball).

Richmond loses the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 257th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.2 per outing.

Richmond makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Spiders record 98.5 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball), while giving up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball).

Richmond has committed 8.2 turnovers per game (third in college basketball play), 3.3 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (227th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.