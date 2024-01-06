How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 69.9 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 53.5 the Monarchs allow.
- When it scores more than 53.5 points, Southern Miss is 6-5.
- Old Dominion has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
- The 59.2 points per game the Monarchs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
- Old Dominion has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 5-0.
- The Monarchs shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|NC State
|L 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 62-56
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|Louisiana
|L 66-61
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
