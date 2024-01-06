The Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 69.9 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 53.5 the Monarchs allow.
  • When it scores more than 53.5 points, Southern Miss is 6-5.
  • Old Dominion has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The 59.2 points per game the Monarchs put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • Old Dominion has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.
  • When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Monarchs shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Old Dominion Leaders

  • En'Dya Buford: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Simone Cunningham: 4.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
  • Brenda Fontana: 5.8 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Old Dominion Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 NC State L 87-50 Chartway Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Alabama W 62-56 Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 Louisiana L 66-61 Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 Southern Miss - Chartway Arena
1/10/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/13/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

