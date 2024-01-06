Can we count on Old Dominion to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-1 NR NR 111

Old Dominion's best wins

Old Dominion captured its signature win of the season on December 3 by registering a 55-42 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI. That signature victory versus FGCU included a team-leading 22 points from Jordan McLaughlin. En'Dya Buford, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 30

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on November 28

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on December 7

68-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on January 6

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 233/RPI) on November 11

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Old Dominion has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Monarchs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Old Dominion has drawn the 220th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Monarchs have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Old Dominion's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

