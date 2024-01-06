The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing six road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-9.5) 150.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-9.5) 150.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 3-10-0 ATS this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Arkansas State has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Red Wolves games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

