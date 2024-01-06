Saturday's contest that pits the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) versus the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Venue: First National Bank Arena

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 80, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-6.3)

Arkansas State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Arkansas State has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Old Dominion is 3-9-0. The Red Wolves are 5-8-0 and the Monarchs are 7-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Arkansas State has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the past 10 games. Old Dominion has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs put up 70.5 points per game (278th in college basketball) while allowing 77 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a -91 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Old Dominion loses the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 34.5 rebounds per game, 267th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.

Old Dominion connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (267th in college basketball). It is making three fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.1 per game at 36.2%.

Old Dominion has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

