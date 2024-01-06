What are Norfolk State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-0 NR NR 134

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State took down the No. 122-ranked (according to the RPI) Appalachian State Mountaineers, 67-53, on November 16, which goes down as its signature win of the season. With 14 points, Da'Brya Clark was the top scorer versus Appalachian State. Second on the team was Niya Fields, with 14 points.

Next best wins

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 161/RPI) on November 26

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on November 8

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 12

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 227/RPI) on December 18

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Norfolk State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Norfolk State has the good fortune of facing the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Spartans' 14 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Norfolk St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

