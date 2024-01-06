2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Norfolk State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|134
Norfolk State's best wins
Norfolk State took down the No. 122-ranked (according to the RPI) Appalachian State Mountaineers, 67-53, on November 16, which goes down as its signature win of the season. With 14 points, Da'Brya Clark was the top scorer versus Appalachian State. Second on the team was Niya Fields, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 161/RPI) on November 26
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on November 8
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 12
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 227/RPI) on December 18
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Norfolk State is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Norfolk State has the good fortune of facing the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Spartans' 14 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.
- As far as Norfolk St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
